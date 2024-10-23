Man wanted in connection with rape and assault has links to Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.

Billy Willoughby is wanted for rape and assault.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair, a beard and blue eyes.

Billy Willoughby is wanted for rape and assaultBilly Willoughby is wanted for rape and assault
Billy Willoughby is wanted for rape and assault | Lancashire Police

He has links to Lancashire, Derbyshire, South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, London, Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Willoughby, please do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings of Willoughby please call 999.”

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 268 of October 23.

Related topics:LancashireWest YorkshireNottinghamshireLondonScotlandRepublic of IrelandDerbyshireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice