Man wanted in connection with rape and assault has links to Lancashire
Billy Willoughby is wanted for rape and assault.
The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair, a beard and blue eyes.
He has links to Lancashire, Derbyshire, South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, London, Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Willoughby, please do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings of Willoughby please call 999.”
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 268 of October 23.