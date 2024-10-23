Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.

Billy Willoughby is wanted for rape and assault.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair, a beard and blue eyes.

He has links to Lancashire, Derbyshire, South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, London, Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Willoughby, please do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings of Willoughby please call 999.”

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 268 of October 23.