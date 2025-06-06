Man wanted in connection with numerous burglaries has links to Blackpool
Officers want to speak to Ross Chevreau as part of their investigation.
The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair.
He is clean shaven and has a scar on his left cheek.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although his hair is a longer style in this photograph, it is now believed to be shorter.”
Chevreau has connections to the Blackpool area, particularly the town centre.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.