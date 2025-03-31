Man wanted in connection with fraud investigation in Thornton

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:09 BST
A man is wanted by police in connection with a fraud investigation in Thornton.

The incident occurred at an address on Fleetwood Road North on January 22.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a fraud investigation in ThorntonOfficers want to speak to this man in connection with a fraud investigation in Thornton
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a fraud investigation in Thornton | Lancashire Police

“We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you recognise the man, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0594 of the January 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

