Man wanted in connection with attack at The Inn Place bar in Bispham
The assault occurred at The Inn Place on Red Bank Road at around midnight on Saturday, February 1.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.
“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 665 of February 1, 2025.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.