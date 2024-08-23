Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who has links to Preston and Blackpool.

Robert Gavin is wanted in connection with an investigation into assaults.

The 47-year-old is 5ft 8in tall and has links to Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public have been urged not to approach Robert Gavin | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police: “If you see Gavin do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings please phone 999.”

If you have any other information about Gavin’s whereabouts, call police on 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.