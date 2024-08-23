Man wanted in connection with assaults has links to Blackpool and Preston
The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who has links to Preston and Blackpool.
Robert Gavin is wanted in connection with an investigation into assaults.
The 47-year-old is 5ft 8in tall and has links to Preston and Blackpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police: “If you see Gavin do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings please phone 999.”
If you have any other information about Gavin’s whereabouts, call police on 101.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.