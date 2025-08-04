A man wanted in connection with numerous serious incidents has links across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Worth, who also uses the name Macaulay Gorton, is wanted in connection with a report of a series of assaults, threats to destroy or damage property and criminal damage.

The 30-year-old is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of a stocky build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macaulay Worth, who also uses the name Macaulay Gorton, is wanted in connection with a report of a series of assaults, threats to destroy or damage property and criminal damage | Lancashire Police

He has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Burnley, Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Manchester.

If you have any information about Worth’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0631 of July 11.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.