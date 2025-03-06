Man wanted in connection with assault and for failing to attend court has links to Blackpool

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who has links to the Fylde coast.

Derek Foxcroft is wanted in connection with an assault and for failing to attend court.

The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, of large build, with a bald head and beard.

Derek Foxcroft is wanted in connection with an assault and for failing to attend court | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool, the Fylde coast and Little Hulton in Salford.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “For immediate sightings of Foxcroft please call 999.

“For previous sightings or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

