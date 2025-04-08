Man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 18:37 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 18:38 BST
A man is wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage in Blackpool.

The incident occurred in the resort in the early hours of March 25.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A man is wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

If you recognise the man, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0011 of March 25.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

