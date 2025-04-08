Man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage in Blackpool
The incident occurred in the resort in the early hours of March 25.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0011 of March 25.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.