Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
A man is wanted after absconding from a prison in Lancashire 25 days ago.

Waqas Mahmood absconded from HMP Kirkham on March 15.

“Enquiries have been going on since he absconded to find him, and now we are asking for your help,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Waqas Mahmood absconded from HMP Kirkham on March 15 | Lancashire Police

The 45-year-old, from Burnley, has links to Burnley, Colne, Blackburn and Blackpool.

If you have any information about Mahmood’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1577 of March 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

