A man is wanted by police following a robbery at a cash machine in Blackpool.

The incident occurred on Coronation Street at around 1.20pm on December 30, 2024.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A man is wanted by police following a robbery at a cash machine in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that these images aren’t of the best quality, but we are hopeful that someone may recognise him.

“If you do recognise him, please call 101 quoting log 0566 of December 30.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

