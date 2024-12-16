Man wanted after £8,000 worth of items and cash stolen from Blackpool shop
Police are searching for a man after £8k worth of items and cash were stolen from a store in Blackpool.
Anthony Ainsworth is wanted in connection with the theft.
The 30-year-old has links to Blackpool and has short, brown hair.
If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0693 of December 12.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.