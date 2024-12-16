Man wanted after £8,000 worth of items and cash stolen from Blackpool shop

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 18:09 BST

Police are searching for a man after £8k worth of items and cash were stolen from a store in Blackpool.

Anthony Ainsworth is wanted in connection with the theft.

The 30-year-old has links to Blackpool and has short, brown hair.

Anthony Ainsworth is wanted after £8k worth of items and cash were stolen from a store in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Anthony Ainsworth is wanted after £8k worth of items and cash were stolen from a store in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0693 of December 12.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

