Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
A man is wanted by police after cash and bottles of alcohol were taken during a burglary at a pub in Blackpool.

The incident occurred at the Duke of York pub on Dickson Road shortly before 5am on January 19.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to this man after a burglary at a pub in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to this man after a burglary at a pub in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to this man after a burglary at a pub in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been ongoing since then and now we are asking for your help.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0234 of January 19.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

