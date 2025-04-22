Man wanted after cash and alcohol stolen during burglary at Duke of York pub in Blackpool
The incident occurred at the Duke of York pub on Dickson Road shortly before 5am on January 19.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been ongoing since then and now we are asking for your help.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0234 of January 19.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.