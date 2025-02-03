Man wanted after assault at Shenanigans bar in Blackpool
The attack occurred in Shenanigans on the Promenade at around 7.25pm on October 26, 2024.
The incident was reported to police at a later date.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst enquiries have been ongoing since that date, we are now asking for your help.
If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 503 of November 14, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.