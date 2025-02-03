A man is wanted by police following an assault at a bar in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack occurred in Shenanigans on the Promenade at around 7.25pm on October 26, 2024.

The incident was reported to police at a later date.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at a bar in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst enquiries have been ongoing since that date, we are now asking for your help.

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 503 of November 14, 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.