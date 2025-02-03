Man wanted after assault at Shenanigans bar in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:20 BST
A man is wanted by police following an assault at a bar in Blackpool.

The attack occurred in Shenanigans on the Promenade at around 7.25pm on October 26, 2024.

Most Popular

The incident was reported to police at a later date.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at a bar in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at a bar in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst enquiries have been ongoing since that date, we are now asking for your help.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 503 of November 14, 2024.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceLancashire PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice