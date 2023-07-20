A man made a chilling threat from the dock when he threatened to stab someone through the neck.

Morgan Lewis had pleaded guilty to possessing a 14 inch carving knife in public on Central Drive , Blackpool on July 12.

Lewis, of Buchanan Street , Blackpool had made a call to police during which he said he had been fantasising about committing murder.

During a series of outbursts at Blackpool Magistrates Court Lewis repeated his threats to stab and told the lawyer representing him that the next case he would handle would be murder.