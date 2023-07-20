News you can trust since 1873
Man told Blackpool Magistrates Court he had been fantasising about committing murder

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read

A man made a chilling threat from the dock when he threatened to stab someone through the neck.

Morgan Lewis had pleaded guilty to possessing a 14 inch carving knife in public on Central Drive , Blackpool on July 12.

Lewis, of Buchanan Street , Blackpool had made a call to police during which he said he had been fantasising about committing murder.

During a series of outbursts at Blackpool Magistrates Court Lewis repeated his threats to stab and told the lawyer representing him that the next case he would handle would be murder.

Lewis was sent in custody for sentence at Preston Crown Court on August 25.

