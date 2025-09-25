Man threatened by three thugs before being robbed of money in Blackpool town centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
A man was threatened by three thugs before being robbed in Blackpool town centre.

The suspects reportedly approached the victim before making threats and taking cash from him on Talbot Road in the early hours of Friday, September 5.

Most Popular

Officers today released CCTV footage of three people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was threatened by three thugs before being robbed on Talbot Road, Blackpoolplaceholder image
A man was threatened by three thugs before being robbed on Talbot Road, Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“We know this video footage isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log 0155 of September 5.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice