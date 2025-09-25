A man was threatened by three thugs before being robbed in Blackpool town centre.

The suspects reportedly approached the victim before making threats and taking cash from him on Talbot Road in the early hours of Friday, September 5.

Officers today released CCTV footage of three people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A man was threatened by three thugs before being robbed on Talbot Road, Blackpool | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“We know this video footage isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log 0155 of September 5.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.