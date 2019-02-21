Man taken to hospital after losing control of mobility scooter and falling down steps to Blackpool beach

Have your say

A man lost control of his mobility scooter and tumbled down the steps leading to Blackpool beach.

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Lytham and Blackpool were called on Tuesday at 6.30pm to reports of the accident near Central Pier.

The remains of the scooter on the beach. Picture from HM Coastguard

A spokesman said: "On arrival it was established that a male had lost control of his mobility scooter causing him to fall down the steps leading to the beach."

Coastguard volunteers and police officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

The remains of the mobility scooter were found on the beach yesterday.