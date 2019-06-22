Man taken to hospital after Blackpool blaze

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Blackpool.

At around 9.30pm on Friday night fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore attended a fire in flats on Dickson Road, Blackpool.

The scene on Dickson Road. Picture: Jane Reilly

The fire involved the ground floor of a premises and crews used four breathing apparatus, two ventilation fans, one hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters broke into the premises and one casualty was conveyed to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 40 minutes.