Man summoned to court and illegal e-bike seized after driving dangerously in Blackpool
An officer spotted an illegal e-bike which was being driven dangerously on Bolton Street on Monday.
After attempting to evade the officer, the rider was stopped and the bike was seized.
A 38-year-old man was subsequently summoned to appear at court for varying offences.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
These included driving without due care and attention, without a valid test certificate, without a license and without insurance.
Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw
If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, you can report online or contact 101. Always call 999 in emergencies.