A man was summoned to court and his illegal e-bike was seized after he was caught driving dangerously in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An officer spotted an illegal e-bike which was being driven dangerously on Bolton Street on Monday.

After attempting to evade the officer, the rider was stopped and the bike was seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An illegal e-bike was seized in Blackpool | Contributed

A 38-year-old man was subsequently summoned to appear at court for varying offences.

These included driving without due care and attention, without a valid test certificate, without a license and without insurance.

Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, you can report online or contact 101. Always call 999 in emergencies.