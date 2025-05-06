Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man sustained a “serious head injury” after “falling and colliding with the wheel of a stationary vehicle” in Thornton.

The incident occurred on Rossendale Avenue South, near the junction with Victoria Road East, shortly after 11.30am today.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the area following the incident.

Two air ambulances were also spotted landing nearby.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The Health and Safety executive has been informed, and enquiries are ongoing to determine how the fall occurred.”

Anyone with information or footage from the area is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0486 of May 6.