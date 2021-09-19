Man suffers 'major trauma injuries' after falling from North Prom wall on Blackpool seafront

Fire crews were called to the Promenade near Tiffany's Hotel at 9.08pm, where the rope rescue team from St Anne’s used a basket stretcher to help lift the man safely to the road above.

He was cared for at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to a patient who had fallen from height. A man in 40s was taken hospital suffering major trauma related injuries."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to North Prom near Tiffany's Hotel at 9.08pm on Saturday (September 18) after a person fell over a wall onto the sea defences below. Pic: Google

A fire service spokesman added: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool and a rope rescue team from St Annes, attended the rescue of a person on the Promenade in Blackpool.

"The casualty had fallen over a wall on the seafront and was rescued by our rope rescue team from St Anne’s and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) personnel.

"Crews used a basket stretcher to help recover the patient for treatment. They were at the scene for one and a half hours."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on the casualty's condition and injuries.

A person has been taken to hospital after falling from a wall overlooking the seafront on Blackpool's North Prom last night (Saturday, September 18)

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.