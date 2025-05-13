A man reportedly suffered burns to his legs after his mobility scooter caught fire in Blackpool.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Grange Park where the mobility scooter reportedly caught fire at a home in Chepstow Road at around 7pm last night.

Emergency services at the scene in Chepstow Road, Blackpool on Monday evening (May 12) | Peter Holt

Three engines were in attendance for three hours, along with police and ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was unable to provide any further details, saying the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At 7.06pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic property fire on Chepstow Road in Blackpool.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a one hose reel. Crews remained at the scene for three hours.

“The fire is still under investigation.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.