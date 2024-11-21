Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital after fire crews in white coveralls and face coverings entered a home in Fleetwood today.

The man was stretchered out of the home at the end of a terrace in Victoria Street and loaded into an ambulance this morning.

A relative said the man was ‘very poorly’ and has been taken to hospital for treatment, but did not share any further details on the incident.

It’s not clear at this stage why fire crews donned white coveralls and masks to enter the property.

Pictures from the scene captured the emergency response, with both the fire service and ambulance crews called to the incident at the home earlier today.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service were approached for comment.

Updates to follow...