Man seen actng strangely in Blackpool's Garlands bar was found to have knife in underwear
Thomas Marshall (19) was seen acting strangely at the Garlands bar.
A man tempted by the bright lights of Blackpool found himself homeless in the resort.
Police were called and when he was searched Marshall was found to have a knife in his underwear.
He admitted having the knife in public at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
Marshall, of no fixed abode, was on licence from prison and magistrates sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 30.
He was remanded in custody.