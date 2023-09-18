Thomas Marshall (19) was seen acting strangely at the Garlands bar.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man tempted by the bright lights of Blackpool found himself homeless in the resort.

Thomas Marshall (19) was seen acting strangely at the Garlands bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called and when he was searched Marshall was found to have a knife in his underwear.

He admitted having the knife in public at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Marshall, of no fixed abode, was on licence from prison and magistrates sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 30.