Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 18th Sep 2023, 19:19 BST
A man tempted by the bright lights of Blackpool found himself homeless in the resort.

Thomas Marshall (19) was seen acting strangely at the Garlands bar.

Police were called and when he was searched Marshall was found to have a knife in his underwear.

He admitted having the knife in public at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Marshall, of no fixed abode, was on licence from prison  and magistrates sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 30.

He was remanded in custody.

