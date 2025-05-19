A man in his 40s was rescued from the sea in Blackpool last night.

Emergency services were alerted to a person in the sea near Gynn Square shortly before 8pm.

Volunteer lifeboat crews launched into the sea and found a man struggling to stay afloat around half a mile from shore.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It was a concern for welfare, 8pm Sunday. A man in his 40s was safely brought out of the water by the coastguard.”

Emergency services at the lifeboat station in Blackpool on Sunday evening (May 18) | RNLI

He was rescued, brought ashore and received urgent medical care from lifeboat crews, before being handed over to ambulance crews for further treatment.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Our Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged at 7.54pm yesterday evening following concern for a person in the sea off shore Gynn Square area.

“Volunteer crews launched both of their D class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan and made to the area to commence searches.

“On arrival, a person was found about half a mile from shore in difficulty.

“The person was rescued from the sea, conveyed back to the lifeboat station whilst immediate casualty care was given by the volunteer crew.

“On arrival at the lifeboat station, further care was provided by the North West Ambulance Service.

“With both lifeboats returned to the station, they were washed down and prepared for the next call.

“Reminder that should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”