Man rescued from car wreckage in Singleton

A man was rescued by firefighters after the car he in was in crashed in Singleton this morning.

The incident happened on Mains Lane shortly before 1am after car had left the road and struck a gate post. The vehicle ended up in a garden.

Firefighters from Blackpool were called to rescue the trapped man, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

After the man was released from the wreckage, paramedics took him to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Mains Lane, Singleton involving a vehicle on a driveway. One person who was confined to the vehicle was released by fire service personnel using holmatro cutters and spreaders. Crews were in attendance for just over an hour."