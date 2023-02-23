News you can trust since 1873
Man rescued by lifeboat crews after entering sea opposite Imperial Hotel in Blackpool

A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 1:14pm

Volunteers from RNLI Blackpool were called to reports a person had entered the sea opposite the Imperial Hotel at around 7.05pm on Wednesday (February 22).

The inshore lifeboat (D-862) launched and headed to the scene.

A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea opposite the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)
The crew located the casualty and brought him back to station.

“All safe and well,” a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said.

If you spot someone in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

