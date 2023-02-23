Man rescued by lifeboat crews after entering sea opposite Imperial Hotel in Blackpool
A man was rescued by lifeboat crews after entering the sea in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 1:14pm
Volunteers from RNLI Blackpool were called to reports a person had entered the sea opposite the Imperial Hotel at around 7.05pm on Wednesday (February 22).
The inshore lifeboat (D-862) launched and headed to the scene.
The crew located the casualty and brought him back to station.
“All safe and well,” a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said.
If you spot someone in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.