A man is receiving medical treatment after a lorry crashed into the central reservation on the M6 near Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 32 (Broughton) at approximately 1:00 PM.

Police closed the northbound carriageway to clear the scene, causing congestion that stretched back to junction 28 (Leyland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man is receiving medical treatment after a lorry crashed into the central reservation on the M6 | National Highways

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were also closed as the HGV came to a stop on top of the central reservation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of an HGV colliding with the central reservation of the M6 between J31 and J32 at around 1pm today.

“A man is receiving treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways confirmed that contractors were called to address a large diesel spill that affected all lanes of the carriageway.

A spokesman for the traffic agency said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time as there is 60-minute delay northbound and a 90-minute delay southbound.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Heavy traffic was reported across Preston, with delays also impacting the M55 eastbound and M61 northbound.

Follow our live blog HERE for the latest information.