Man pulled from freezing water by life-savers off coast of Fleetwood

A man who was seen walking into the sea in Fleetwood was saved following a large-scale rescue operation.

Volunteers from the Fleetwood and Knott-End coastguards were called at 10pm last night following reports that a taxi driver had seen a person walking into the sea near the Marine Hall..

Due to the strong winds and stormy weather conditions, the coastguard helicopter was also called in from its base in North Wales.

Fleetwood RNLI launched both its ILB lifeboats and the bigger ALB lifeboats in the search.

Several police officers from Fleetwood Area Police also attended.

During a search of the shoreline, one of the officers spotted the man in the water and the location was given to Fleetwood RNLI, who recovered him.

He was brought ashore and passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire police.

A Fleetwood coastguard spokesman said: "A great result showing how effective good multi agency working and communications worked to save somebody’s life.

"With great thanks to all, especially the eagle eyed police officer who spotted the casualty in the water."

If you see anyone in distress at sea or along the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.