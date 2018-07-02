Man on top of Booths in Poulton sparks emergency

A man on top of the Booths in Poulton sparked an emergency on Sunday, say police.

Patrols were called to the supermarket on Blackpool Old Road at around 6.40pm on Sunday, July 1 following a "concern for safety" report.

The area around the scene, at the Teanlowe Centre car park, was cordoned off while fire and ambulance services were on standby nearby.

Officers entered into negotiations with the man which lasted several hours.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a concern for safety report on Sunday evening.

"A man was on top of the Booths car park in Poulton.

"The man thankfully came down himself along with an officer using the stairs."

Ambulance services say they took a man to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman said that the man did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

Fire and ambulance crews left the scene at 11.15pm.

If you need someone to talk or for further advice about mental health go to https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk or call samaritans on 116 123, free from any phone 24/7, 365 days a year.