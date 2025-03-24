A man was left with “serious head injuries” after an attack outside a bar in Blackpool town centre.

The assault occurred outside of Ma Kellys on Talbot Road at around 8.30pm on February 9.

The victim was treated in hospital before being discharged.

Officers want to speak to this man after a serious attack outside a bar in Blackpool town centre | Lancashire Police

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1167 of February 9.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.