Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:15 BST
A man was left with a fractured skull after he was attacked in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of an assault on Boundary Place shortly before 6pm on Monday.

Officers attended and a man in his 30s was found with a head injury believed to have been caused by a weapon.

A man was left with a fractured skull after he was attacked in Blackpool | Contributed

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 0982 of January 20.”

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

