Man left with fractured eye socket after attack outside Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after he was attacked outside Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool.

The assault occurred outside the nightclub on Queen Street at around 4am on December 7, 2024.

Officers today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to.

Officers want to speak to these two men after an attack outside a nightclub in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to these two men after an attack outside a nightclub in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to these two men after an attack outside a nightclub in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we want to speak to these two men as witnesses.

“The man on the right in the darker clothing has a distinctive limp.”

Anyone with information has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1224 of December 9.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

