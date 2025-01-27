Man left with ‘facial injuries’ after being attacked on Queen Street in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:15 BST
A man sustained “facial injuries” following an assault in Blackpool, prompting police to release CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

The incident took place on Queen Street at around 4am on December 7, 2024.

The victim suffered “facial injuries”, but police said they were “not thought to be life threatening or changing”.

Officers want to speak to this man following an attack on Queen Street in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to this man following an attack on Queen Street in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to this man following an attack on Queen Street in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 1224 of December 9.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

