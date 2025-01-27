Man left with ‘facial injuries’ after being attacked on Queen Street in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place on Queen Street at around 4am on December 7, 2024.
The victim suffered “facial injuries”, but police said they were “not thought to be life threatening or changing”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers today released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 1224 of December 9.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.