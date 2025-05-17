A warning has been issued to dog owners after a man’s daily walk with his beloved pet turned into heartbreak.

The man had been out walking his dog on Tuesday afternoon in the heat around Higher Walton when the tragic incident took place.

A passerby noticed the dog which she described as a brindle and white coloured American Bulldog around five years old at the side of the road.

The man's dog was described as an American Bulldog. | Pexels

She said: “I was driving down the main stretch of road on Higher Walton on Tuesday afternoon when I spotted two men staring over this American Bulldog on the side of the road.

“At first I thought it had been hit by a car.

“The dog was panting like crazy but not moving. The owner was in shock and said ‘she’ll be fine’.

“We started pouring water over her as a first aid step.”

The owner was on a bike so the kind-hearted woman spun her van around and they made their way to the vets.

She added: “I have four dogs myself so it’s a dog van.

“The first vets we went wasn’t able to see her so we travelled to Oakhill Vets in Fulwood. The traffic was crazy so we didn’t arrive until around 4.30pm.

“The vets were fantastic and took her straight in.

“I left my number with the owner to let me know how she got on.”

Sadly, she received a tragic phone call letting her know the dog had passed away.

She said: “It was awful. He didn’t realise how hot it was.

“My message to dog owners is that if you have to take your dog out, stick to the shade.

“Dogs can’t regulate their temperature as well as us as the poor owner found out is fatal.”

What are the signs of heat stroke in dogs?

Heat stroke is the result of a dog unable to control his body temperature resulting in hyperthermia. The signs that a dog may exhibit can vary as the body temperature rises and heat stroke develops in severity. If you recognise any of the below signs you should seek veterinary advice immediately:

Fast, heavy panting.

Appearing distressed or agitated.

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth.

Excessive thirst.

Bright red gums or tongue (may turn a purple tinge as severity increases).

Increased heartrate.

Elevated body temperature.

Diarrhoea.

Glassy appearance to eyes.

Staggering when walking.

Collapse.

Seizures.

Unconsciousness.

If it's too hot on your feet then it will be too hot on your furry friends. | Pexels

As temperatures continue to soar Oakhill Vets have issued the following advice for dog owners: “As humans, we tend to embrace the sunshine and warmer weather that the summer months bring us.

“However, enjoying these warmer temperatures can quickly become very dangerous for our four-legged friends.

“Dogs lack the amount of widespread sweat glands that humans possess; only having sweat glands in their feet and around their nose. Therefore, they are unable to tolerate the heat like we can, relying on panting to keep themselves cool.

“Brachycephalic breeds (flat-faced breeds) such as Pugs, Bulldogs and Boxers have a further increased susceptibility to heat stroke due to their upper airway abnormalities.”

They issued the following tips:

NEVER leave your dog in a parked car in warm weather for any period of time.

Avoid long car journeys (if your dog travels in the boot, the temperature back here may be considerably higher than in the rest of the car where you are sitting).

Restrict exercise on warmer days.

Take advantage of cooler temperatures in the morning and late evening.

Make sure your dog has access to water to drink-allow access to shade when in the garden or on a walk.