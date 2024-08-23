Daniel Stewart and his guise as Blackpool Statue Man | Lancashire Police/Welcome to Blackpool

A Blackpool man jailed as part of the recent disorder in the resort is known locally for a very different role - as a living statue on the promenade.

Daniel Stewart was caught up in disturbances on Saturday August 3 and became directy involved in some of the trouble which rocked the town centre.

He was seen covering his face and wrapping an England flag around his shoulders before abusing police.

The 28-year-old swore and pushed officers, threw a can at a police horse and assaulted a security guard in Hounds Hill Shopping Centre.

Stewart, 28, of Ashton Road, Blackpool was sentenced to 27 months at Preston Crown Court.

However, his actions couldn’t be futher removed from his frequent “stock still” performances as a street performer in the resort.

He is known by the alter ego Blackpool Statue Man, spraying himself silver and pretending to be a statue on the seafront, with people even having selfies taken with him.

The Gazette was contacted by a resident who knows him from his statue work, and said: “I was shocked to see that he was involved in the riots in Blackpool.

“He’s Blackpool Statue Man and is really good at that.”

Another said: “He's on Facebook as Blackpool Statue man, he stands on the seafront dressed as a statue but now he's in prison for being a thug of course.” ACC Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Disorder is not and will never be acceptable in any part of our county. “