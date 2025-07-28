Man jailed and banned from Blackpool and Preston shops including HMV, Co-op, Boots and B&M after thefts
David Broadbent was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison on Thursday after being convicted of multiple offences.
These included shoplifting, public order offences, motor vehicle interference, common assault and criminal damage.
In addition to the prison term, Broadbent was issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), restricting his access to several businesses in Blackpool and Preston.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Under the terms of the order, he is prohibited from entering the following premises:
- HMV, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
- Co-op, Abingdon Street, Blackpool
- Grand Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool
- Boots, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
- McDonald’s, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
- B&M, Carlisle Street, Preston
- The Range, London Road, Preston
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.