A man died after collapsing outside a supermarket in Blackpool.

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive outside the Morrisons supermarket on Squires Gate Lane on Friday.

He later died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Officers said while the man’s death was “sudden and unexpected”, it was “not being treated as suspicious at this time”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“We are asking for anybody who was in and around the store who saw what led to the man collapsing to come forward.”

If you have any information that may help the police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 986 of August 30.