Man in his 50s and female police officer attacked by Staffie-type dog as woman arrested

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
A man in his 50s and a female police officer have been bitten by a Staffie-type dog in Fleetwood.

Police were called to Blakiston Street in Fleetwood shortly after 8.20pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended and found a man in his 50s had suffered a dog bite, which was thankfully minor.

Man in his 50s and female police officer attacked by Staffie-type dog on Blakiston Street in Fleetwoodplaceholder image
Man in his 50s and female police officer attacked by Staffie-type dog on Blakiston Street in Fleetwood | Google

However, while dealing with the incident a female police officer suffered a dog bite to the leg which was thankfully minor but did require some medical attention.

A woman in her 20s from Fleetwood has been arrested and a dog, believed to be a Staffie-cross type was seized.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1344 of September 3rd.

