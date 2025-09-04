Breaking
Man in his 50s and female police officer attacked by Staffie-type dog as woman arrested
A man in his 50s and a female police officer have been bitten by a Staffie-type dog in Fleetwood.
Police were called to Blakiston Street in Fleetwood shortly after 8.20pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance.
Officers attended and found a man in his 50s had suffered a dog bite, which was thankfully minor.
However, while dealing with the incident a female police officer suffered a dog bite to the leg which was thankfully minor but did require some medical attention.
A woman in her 20s from Fleetwood has been arrested and a dog, believed to be a Staffie-cross type was seized.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1344 of September 3rd.