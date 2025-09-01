A man in his 30s suffered “facial injuries” after being attacked outside the Walkabout bar on Queen Street in Blackpool.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service at around 2.30am on Sunday following reports of the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our enquiries into the assault are continuing.

“No one has been arrested.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0151 of August 31.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.