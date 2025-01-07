Man in court on charges of rape and threats to kill
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man facing allegations of serious offences in Lancashire has had his case adjourned after a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.
Liam Cowley, 31, is charged with five counts of rape, two counts of intentional stragulation and two counts of threats to kill.
His case has been adjourned for another hearing at the same court on January 17.
Cowley will remain in custody until the next hearing.
The defendant, who has connections with Blackpool, has yet to issue pleas on the charges against him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.