Man in court on charges of rape and threats to kill

A man facing allegations of serious offences in Lancashire has had his case adjourned after a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Liam Cowley, 31, is charged with five counts of rape, two counts of intentional stragulation and two counts of threats to kill.

His case has been adjourned for another hearing at the same court on January 17.

Cowley will remain in custody until the next hearing.

The defendant, who has connections with Blackpool, has yet to issue pleas on the charges against him.