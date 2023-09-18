Man in 30s dies after being hit by a bus on Promenade

Lancashire Police were called at around 11.15pm Friday, September 15, to a report of an accident on the Promenade.

A man has sadly died after being involved in a collision with a bus in Blackpool over the weekend.

Lancashire Police were called at around 11.15pm Friday, September 15, to a report of an accident on the Promenade.

Officers found that a bus had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Bolton, sadly died in hospital today (September 18).

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"The driver of the bus, which was empty and being returned to the depot, was not injured.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.