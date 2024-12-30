Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man remains in ‘serious condition’ after police descended on a residential street in South Shore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident concerned for the welfare of a man inside a property on Shaw Road called 999 at around 11pm yesterday.

Police swarmed the street and a man in his 40s was subsequently found unresponsive after officers gained entry at around 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man remains in ‘serious condition’ after being found unresponsive inside a property on Shaw Road, Blackpool | Google

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where police said he remained in a “serious condition” today.

The road was closed in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.

A number of residents were also reportedly told to leave their homes or close their windows and doors.

No further have been released by Lancashire Police at this time.