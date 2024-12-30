Man found in 'serious condition' after police descend on Shaw Road in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:14 GMT
A man remains in ‘serious condition’ after police descended on a residential street in South Shore.

A resident concerned for the welfare of a man inside a property on Shaw Road called 999 at around 11pm yesterday.

Police swarmed the street and a man in his 40s was subsequently found unresponsive after officers gained entry at around 1am.

A man remains in ‘serious condition’ after being found unresponsive inside a property on Shaw Road, BlackpoolA man remains in ‘serious condition’ after being found unresponsive inside a property on Shaw Road, Blackpool
A man remains in ‘serious condition’ after being found unresponsive inside a property on Shaw Road, Blackpool | Google

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where police said he remained in a “serious condition” today.

The road was closed in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.

A number of residents were also reportedly told to leave their homes or close their windows and doors.

No further have been released by Lancashire Police at this time.

