Man found in 'serious condition' after police descend on Shaw Road in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A resident concerned for the welfare of a man inside a property on Shaw Road called 999 at around 11pm yesterday.
Police swarmed the street and a man in his 40s was subsequently found unresponsive after officers gained entry at around 1am.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where police said he remained in a “serious condition” today.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The road was closed in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.
A number of residents were also reportedly told to leave their homes or close their windows and doors.
No further have been released by Lancashire Police at this time.