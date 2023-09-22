Bispham man found in possession of £10,000 of cocaine appears before Blackpool magistrates
Blackpool Magistrates remanded Jack McLean (27) of Bayswater, Bispham into custody because of the seriousness of the charges he faces.
McLean did not enter a plea and only spoke to confirm his name and address.
He will next appear before Preston Crown Court on October 20.