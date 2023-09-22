News you can trust since 1873
Bispham man found in possession of £10,000 of cocaine appears before Blackpool magistrates

Blackpool Magistrates remanded Jack McLean (27) of Bayswater, Bispham into custody because of the seriousness of the charges he faces.

Vanessa Sims
Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023
A Bispham man accused of possessing £10,000 of cocaine with intent to supply has appeared in court. been remanded in custody,

McLean did not enter a plea and only spoke to confirm his name and address.

He will next appear before Preston Crown Court on October 20.

