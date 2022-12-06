News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man found dead near tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station after emergency services called

A man was found dead near the tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:43pm

Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near the railway station at around 8.20am on Tuesday (December 6).

A man believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after British Transport Police and paramedics attended.

Hide Ad

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Most Popular
Read More
Clayton Brook pervert Ashley Iddon jailed for raping woman whilst she slept

Great North Air Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “We were called at 8.21am to a medical incident involving a male in his 40s.

“We did not take anybody to hospital.”

Hide Ad
A man was found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a casualty near the tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station (Credit: Google)

Rail services between Blackpool South and Kirkham & Wesham were cancelled as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad

Northern confirmed all services had returned to normal at around 1.25pm.

AnsdellFairhavenEmergency servicesRail servicesWesham