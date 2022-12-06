Man found dead near tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station after emergency services called
A man was found dead near the tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station.
Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near the railway station at around 8.20am on Tuesday (December 6).
A man believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after British Transport Police and paramedics attended.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.
Great North Air Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.
A spokesman added: “We were called at 8.21am to a medical incident involving a male in his 40s.
“We did not take anybody to hospital.”
Rail services between Blackpool South and Kirkham & Wesham were cancelled as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Northern confirmed all services had returned to normal at around 1.25pm.