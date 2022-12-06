Emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near the railway station at around 8.20am on Tuesday (December 6).

A man believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after British Transport Police and paramedics attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Great North Air Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “We were called at 8.21am to a medical incident involving a male in his 40s.

“We did not take anybody to hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a casualty near the tracks at Ansdell and Fairhaven railway station (Credit: Google)

Rail services between Blackpool South and Kirkham & Wesham were cancelled as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad