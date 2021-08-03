Man found dead after police rush to home in Blackpool
A man's body was found by police responding to a "concern for safety" call in Blackpool.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:43 pm
Officers attended Lichfield Road after being called by a concerned resident at around 8.10pm yesterday (Monday, August 2).
The body of a man was found by police upon entering the address.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
