Man found dead after police rush to home in Blackpool

A man's body was found by police responding to a "concern for safety" call in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:43 pm

Officers attended Lichfield Road after being called by a concerned resident at around 8.10pm yesterday (Monday, August 2).

The body of a man was found by police upon entering the address.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The body of a man was found by police at an address in Lichfield Road. (Credit: Google)

Read More

Read More
Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after car overturns in Blackpool crash

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Blackpool