Man dies following Blackpool flat fire

The incident happened just after 10am (Sunday, September 26) at a flat on Molyneux Drive in South Shore.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident and Lancashire Police were also called out along with paramedics.

After crews had tackled the fire, a body was discovered and while police have not released information, eye witnesses said it was a man that had died.

An eyewitness said the window 'exploded' and glass went everywhere

One eyewitness, who raised the alarm and didn't want to be named, said: "I was on my phone and all I could see was smoke coming from the window. I'm a care worker and I was on a visit seeing another resident so I ran to get them out of the flat. There was other people also trying to get others out as a lot of the residents in the flats are elderly.

"It was scary to see it happening. The window exploded and glass went everywhere. I rang 999 and five fire engines and police came out.

"One of the paramedics told me that a man had died and he was still in the flat but I don't know his name. They said a big investigation would be taking place."

Another resident on Molyneux Drive, called Mark, told The Gazette that he had tried to save the man.

The scene of the fire at Molyneux Drive in South Shore

He said: "I smashed the front door and ran upstairs but I couldn't get through the flat door as it was locked. A few others tried to help but we couldn't get in to save him."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 10.20am today (Sunday, Sept 26th) by colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at an address on Molyneux Drive in Blackpool.

"We attended the incident and sadly a body was found inside the address.

"We are working with LFRS on a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

"Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 0565 of September 26."