Emergency services were called to an industrial accident at Woods Waste in Anna's Road, off Peel Road, earlier this afternoon (October 4).

It was reported a man who was working at the site had become trapped under a lorry.

The casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and the police is underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

The age and identity of the worker has not yet been released.

Sections of Peel Road and Wild Lane were closed by police while emergency services attended the scene.

The Gazette has contacted HSE for comment.