Man dies after falling from Blackpool's North Pier over the weekend
A man has sadly died after falling from a pier in Blackpool over the weekend.
Emergency services were called at 7:15pm on Friday night (June 27) to reports that a man had fallen from North Pier.
Lancashire Police told the BBC that the man was pronounced dead at scene.
The force also said it was working to identify the man and asked anyone with information to contact them.
We have also approached Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council for further information.
