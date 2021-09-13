Man dies after emergency services attend 'medical incident' at Winmarleigh pub
Emergency services have confirmed a man has died after they responded to a "medical incident" at a pub in Winmarleigh.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:38 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:40 pm
Police and ambulance crews were called to the Patten Arms in Park Lane at around 6.50pm on Saturday, September 11.
Today (September 13), emergency services confirmed a man in his 50s had died following a "medical incident".
Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
