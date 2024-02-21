Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man rescued from the sea in Blackpool has sadly died.

Rescue efforts were launched at around 2pm on Friday when the 55-year-old entered the sea near Central Pier.

Crews from the nearby lifeboat station quickly located the man and pulled him out of the water. Back on land, ambulance crews performed CPR before taking him to hospital.

Sadly, medics were unable to save him and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.24pm on Friday, February 16 to Central Pier Promenade, Blackpool, to a report of a concern for welfare.

"Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital.

"Very sadly he was later pronounced dead, and our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course."